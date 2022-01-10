Golden Globes 2022: Updating List of Winners
Published
After controversies led to the cancellation of the broadcast, the show is going on — sort of. Instead of stars and cameras, there will be announcements on social media.Full Article
Published
After controversies led to the cancellation of the broadcast, the show is going on — sort of. Instead of stars and cameras, there will be announcements on social media.Full Article
See the full list of winners from the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.
"Belfast" and "West Side Story" are among the frontrunners for a drastically scaled-down 79th Golden Globes on Sunday, where..