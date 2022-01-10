Golden Globes 2022: Who won awards at the untelevised, controversy-plagued show?
Published
The 2022 Golden Globes happened. Here's who took home trophies in the embattled, untelevised awards show.
Published
The 2022 Golden Globes happened. Here's who took home trophies in the embattled, untelevised awards show.
The Golden Globes will not be broadcast this weekend as the awards show goes "private" for the first time.
Lee Jung Jae, who is tipped to create history at the 2022 Golden Globes, has confirmed that he will not attend the awards show.