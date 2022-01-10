Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar jails former leader for 4 more years
Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted of three criminal charges. She is on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison.Full Article
A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced on Monday ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on several charges..
Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader was convicted on three more counts, which her defenders said were politically..