What if Work Were a Video Game?
Published
Xbox head Phil Spencer discusses how the gaming industry is already peeking into the metaverse with avatars, virtual worlds and online economies.Full Article
Published
Xbox head Phil Spencer discusses how the gaming industry is already peeking into the metaverse with avatars, virtual worlds and online economies.Full Article
Watch VideoTaylor Moreland sells drones, but not just any drones. He sells drones that keep farmers in mind.
"Our..
It was a little while ago but I tried to participate in the ludum dare game jam and I had planned to do a whole devlog on it but.....