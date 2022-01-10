COVID-19 could continue to pose a "difficult" situation for the next three months but "we can see the end in sight", the World Health Organisation's special envoy on the virus has said.Full Article
'End in sight' for COVID but there will be more 'bumps' for next three months - WHO envoy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar
Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022
What's in store for motorists, and how can we make the most of it? Our writers rack their brains for the answers...
It's..
Autocar