The UK has recorded 142,224 new COVID-19 cases and 77 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
UK records 142,224 new COVID cases and 77 more deaths, daily figures show
Scottish Government confirms three deaths and 7,561 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Daily Record
The latest figures come as Nicola Sturgeon criticised the UK Government over reports that free lateral flow tests could end.
Covid 19 Australia: NSW records 30,062 new cases, 16 deaths
New Zealand Herald
Indonesia reports 479 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths
newKerala.com