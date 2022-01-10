Don Maynard, Hall of Fame Receiver for Champion Jets, Dies at 86
He teamed with the quarterback Joe Namath in a passing attack that took New York to an upset victory in Super Bowl III against the powerful Colts.Full Article
Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath, has died at age 86.