David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Dies
Published
No cause of death was immediately available. He had been hospitalized in Italy because his immune system was not functioning normally.Full Article
Published
No cause of death was immediately available. He had been hospitalized in Italy because his immune system was not functioning normally.Full Article
European Parliament ministers gathered for a moment of silence to honour EP President David Sassoli who died on Tuesday morning.
The Italian social democrat and former TV news presenter had been in hospital since December 26 with complications resulting from..