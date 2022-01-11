David Sassoli: European Parliament president dies aged 65
It comes after the centre-left politician was admitted to hospital due to a serious complication with his immune system.Full Article
European Parliament ministers gathered for a moment of silence to honour EP President David Sassoli who died on Tuesday morning.
Colleagues of the European Parliament President honour his legacy and praise him as a "committed" and "compassionate" politician..