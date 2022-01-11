North Korea has carried out a successful test of a hypersonic missile in a launch attended by leader Kim Jong Un, the country's state media has reported.Full Article
North Korea carries out 'successful test' of hypersonic missile in launch attended by Kim
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile
Japan Today
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of a hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday,..
-
North Korea Launches 2nd Possible Ballistic Missile In 6 Days Amid International Objection
HNGN
-
North Korea claims new hypersonic missile launch under watch of Kim Jong-un
BBC News
-
North Korea says leader Kim attended 'successful' hypersonic missile test
IndiaTimes
-
North Korea Fires Possible Missile Into Sea Amid Stalled Talks
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile less than week after hypersonic test
DNA
The launches underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology.
-
North Korea fires second suspected ballistic missile in less than a week
Deutsche Welle
-
N-Korea conducts 2nd missile test in less than a week after Kim Jong Un urged more military advances
Zee News
-
Japan, South Korea Criticize North's Latest Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Launch That Successfully Hits Target
HNGN
-
North Korea Claims a Second Successful Test of a Hypersonic Missile
TIME