PM Security breach: SC sets up committee headed by retired Justice Indu Malhotra
Published
Such an issue relating to breach of security of Prime Minister cannot be decided by "one-sided inquiry" of Centre or the State government.Full Article
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday appointed a panel to probe the security breach of Prime Minister Modi last week in Punjab...