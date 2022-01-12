Spider-Man: No Way Home has been blocked from getting any BAFTA nominations after producers refused to allow the film to be placed on a streaming site used by judges.Full Article
Spider-Man: No way to get a BAFTA as Marvel film blocked from nominations
