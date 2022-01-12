US: Inflation hits highest rate in four decades
US consumer prices rose last year at the highest rate in four decades. With inflation at 7% in 2021, US consumers have not seen prices soar so much since the early 1980s.Full Article
Watch VideoConsumer inflation jumped in December at its fastest year-over-year pace in nearly four decades, surging 7% and raising..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low..