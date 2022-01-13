US inflation 'too high', says Federal Reserve official
Published
Inflation in the United States has jumped to 7%, the highest increase in nearly four decades. The Federal Reserve has already begun removing pandemic-related stimulus.Full Article
Published
Inflation in the United States has jumped to 7%, the highest increase in nearly four decades. The Federal Reserve has already begun removing pandemic-related stimulus.Full Article
While the markets digest the inflation numbers on Wednesday, all eyes will be focussed on the Federal Reserve's reaction to the..
Watch VideoConsumer inflation jumped in December at its fastest year-over-year pace in nearly four decades, surging 7% and raising..