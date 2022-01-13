Novak Djokovic set to play in Australian Open despite visa uncertainty
The world's number one men's player gets his match draw for the Open despite a looming deportation threat.Full Article
Top tennis players trained in Melbourne on Thursday, ahead of a delayed Australian Open tennis draw and amid uncertainty over the..
Novak Djokovic will face a countryman in a quirky Australian Open first-round clash should the world No.1 take his place as the..