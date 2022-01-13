Jonathan Van-Tam to leave role as deputy chief medical officer
Published
Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to leave his role as England's deputy chief medical officer as health secretary pays tribute to him.Full Article
Published
Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to leave his role as England's deputy chief medical officer as health secretary pays tribute to him.Full Article
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam who became famous during the daily covid briefings is leaving his role.
The JCVI advised that the Covid booster programme should be extended to include all adults aged 18 and above during a press..