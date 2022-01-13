People travelling from the UK to France will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival or show proof that their trip is essential from Friday morning, tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced.Full Article
France eases travel restrictions for people arriving from UK
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Protest After President Macron Promised To Make the Lives of the Unvaccinated Increasingly Hard
Rumble
At least 100,000+ people took to the streets of France in protest against bioweapon restrictions and mandates, after President..