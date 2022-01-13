US Supreme Court blocks Biden's workplace vaccine mandate
Published
The ruling marks a major blow to a central pillar of the White House's policy for tackling Covid-19.Full Article
Published
The ruling marks a major blow to a central pillar of the White House's policy for tackling Covid-19.Full Article
Joe Biden is seen visibly upset and teary-eyed when he realizes his legislation will not become a reality.
The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Joe Biden on Thursday, blocking his COVID vaccination-or-test mandate for large..