Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season
Longtime NFL assistant David Culley exits after Texans go 4-13 in his first season as a head coach, bringing the total number of NFL coaching vacancies to eight.
Culley was hired just under a year ago, making him the fourth head coach in the team's history.