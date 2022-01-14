Andy Murray beats Reilly Opelka to reach Sydney Tennis Classic final
Published
Britain's Andy Murray fights back to beat Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic and reach his first ATP Tour level final since 2019.Full Article
Published
Britain's Andy Murray fights back to beat Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic and reach his first ATP Tour level final since 2019.Full Article
Andy Murray books a semi-final spot in Sydney as Belgian eighth seed David Goffin is forced to retire injured from their last-eight..