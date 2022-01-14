Face masks may have been among the more divisive issues of the COVID-19 pandemic but those reluctant to wear one may change their minds now that academics have discovered that people actually look more attractive when wearing one.Full Article
Face masks make people look more attractive, study suggests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Men wearing face masks deemed 'more attractive', Cardiff University study suggests
Cardiff University research has found that wearers of blue medical masks are rated most attractive
Wales Online
Face Masks Are Hurting The Environment
Watch VideoOn sidewalks, subways and sewer grates, single-use mask litter is everywhere.
In Chicago, it's not unusual..
Newsy