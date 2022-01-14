Novak Djokovic will be detained again in Australia from tomorrow morning after his lawyers appealed a decision by the country's immigration minister to cancel his visa for a second time.Full Article
Djokovic to be detained again as Australia cancels tennis star's visa
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa for 2nd time
BANG Showbiz
World number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled for a second time, on "health and good..
Novak Djokovic: Australians react to tennis star's second visa cancellation
BBC News
People in Melbourne react as Australia revokes tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time.