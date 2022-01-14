Downing Street apologises to Queen over lockdown parties
Two staff get-togethers took place in April last year, the night before Prince Philip's funeral.
Number 10 has apologised to the Queen over two parties held in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.
Simon Hart's comments come as prime minister apologises in Commons for attending party in lockdown.