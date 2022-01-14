England's COVID R number now stands at between 1.1 and 1.5
Published
England's COVID R number now stands at between 1.1 and 1.5 - a slightly wider range than last week's estimate of 1.2 to 1.5.Full Article
Published
England's COVID R number now stands at between 1.1 and 1.5 - a slightly wider range than last week's estimate of 1.2 to 1.5.Full Article
On Saturday's The Sons of Liberty radio show, our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani told us about what is going on..
A number of changes have been announced in recent weeks as the country struggles to cope with the Omicron variant