Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Published
Protesters in Jakarta on Friday called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.Full Article
Published
Protesters in Jakarta on Friday called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.Full Article
Protesters in Jakarta on Friday called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of Uighur..