Russia-Ukraine: US warns of 'false-flag' operation
Published
Russia is plotting to stage acts of provocation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official says.Full Article
Published
Russia is plotting to stage acts of provocation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official says.Full Article
Warnings that Russia may be looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine come as talks with the US and NATO have stalled.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats proposed new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday if it invades Ukraine, looking to derail a..