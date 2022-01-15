CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result date: Latest update for students
The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.Full Article
There could be a delay because of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government, however, there is no official announcement..