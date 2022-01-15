Priyanka Chopra opens up on dropping Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram handle
Published
Priyanka Chopra recalled the "random Monday in November" when she reverted to only her first and last name on Instagram.Full Article
Published
Priyanka Chopra recalled the "random Monday in November" when she reverted to only her first and last name on Instagram.Full Article
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome 2022. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a happy picture and shared..