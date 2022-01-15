Woman Dies After Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks in Times Square
Published
The police said the woman, who was Asian, was shoved in front of an R train as it approached a 42nd Street station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.Full Article
Published
The police said the woman, who was Asian, was shoved in front of an R train as it approached a 42nd Street station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.Full Article
The victim was struck by an oncoming subway Saturday, according to police. [ more › ]
Police say it happened on R train platform at Times Square at around 9:40 a.m.