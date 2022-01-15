Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing a court appeal against the cancellation of his visa.Full Article
Djokovic to be deported from Australia after losing appeal over visa
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live: Novak Djokovic visa appeal court hearing told tennis star 'being treated as anti-vaccine hero' in Australia
Wales Online
World number one is appealing against re-cancellation of his visa
-
Novak Djokovic: Tennis star to be deported after losing Australia visa appeal
BBC News
-
Novak Djokovic loses appeal against Australia visa cancellation, to be deported
Indian Express
-
Novak Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal
BBC News
-
Novak Djokovic back in detention while Emma Raducanu jokes about Australian Open hype
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
Djokovic launches court appeal over second deportation order
Rumble
Novak Djokovic's lawyers are appealing to a federal court in Australia, to try to overturn a Government decision, to..