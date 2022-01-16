UK to cut BBC funding by freezing license-payer fees
The BBC is facing a loss of billions in financing as the UK government plans to freeze the license fee. The decision has been accused of being ideologically motivated.Full Article
The license fee on TV owners makes up three-quarters of the British broadcaster’s income and is guaranteed until 2027.
