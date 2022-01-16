'Grateful' rabbi speaks out after hostage standoff at Texas synagogue; motive sought
Published
The assailant in the Texas synagogue hostage standoff demanded release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of ties to al-Qaida.
Published
The assailant in the Texas synagogue hostage standoff demanded release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of ties to al-Qaida.
A police car sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles west of Dallas, Jan. 16,..
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted the three remaining hostages at a synagogue in Texas have been freed. The rabbi was among those..