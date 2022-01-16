Bucs all-pro tackle Tristan Wirfs suffers ankle injury in wild card game against Eagles
The Bucs' Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday's game against the Eagles. Tampa Bay can hardly afford more injuries to its offense.
The Bucs' Tristin Wirfs suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday's game against the Eagles, with his status to return considered..
