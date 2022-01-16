Texas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, says FBI
Published
The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in what President Joe Biden labelled "an act of terror" was from the UK, the FBI says.Full Article
Published
The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in what President Joe Biden labelled "an act of terror" was from the UK, the FBI says.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. and British authorities Monday continued an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended..
A gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed as federal agents stormed the temple was..