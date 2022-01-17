Credit Suisse's chairman has resigned just nine months into the role after breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules - in fresh controversy for the global investment bank as it recovers from a string of scandals.Full Article
Credit Suisse chairman resigns after bank probe finds he breached COVID-19 rules
