The British man accused of holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned close by on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan.Full Article
Aafia Siddiqui: Who is the Pakistani prisoner at the centre of Texas synagogue siege?
Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege
Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this..
IndiaTimes
Texas synagogue attack 'undermines efforts' to free U.S. prisoner, Muslim leader says
The hostage taker in Texas demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving 86 years in prison for attacking U.S. forces in..
Haaretz