Eric Zemmour: Far-right candidate found guilty of hate speech
Published
Eric Zemmour called unaccompanied migrant children coming to France "thieves" and "murderers".Full Article
Published
Eric Zemmour called unaccompanied migrant children coming to France "thieves" and "murderers".Full Article
Eric Zemmour, who plans to run for president in April, has been fined for remarks about young migrants made in 2020. He accused the..
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been convicted of inciting racial hatred over comments he made about..