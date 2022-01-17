UAE: Drone attack kills several in Abu Dhabi
Published
At least three people were killed and six others were wounded after three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi. Drones are believed to have caused the blast.Full Article
Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area..