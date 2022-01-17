Three killed in 'heinous' Houthi drone attack near Abu Dhabi
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a suspected drone attack on the United Arab Emirates.Full Article
A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Abu Dhabi killed three people.
Three oil tankers exploded at the Abu Dhabi airport creating a minor fire according to the local authorities. The police suspected..