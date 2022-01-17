Las Vegas Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after playoff loss to Bengals
Mike Mayock went from broadcasting to the general manager's office, but lasted only three seasons before he was fired by the Raiders on Monday.
The Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three tumultuous seasons.
