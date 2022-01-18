Stafford, Beckham Get Playoff Vindication in Rams Win
Published
Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr., prolific stars without postseason wins, propelled the Rams to a wild-card round victory over the Cardinals on Monday.Full Article
Published
Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr., prolific stars without postseason wins, propelled the Rams to a wild-card round victory over the Cardinals on Monday.Full Article
Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los..