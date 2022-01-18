The chief executives of several major American passenger and cargo airlines have warned of an impending "catastrophic" crisis that could come in less than two days when telecommunications companies deploy a new 5G service.Full Article
US airlines warn 5G could ground planes and cause 'chaos'
