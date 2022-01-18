IPL 2022 mega auction: KL Rahul to be named captain of THIS IPL franchise
Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction Team India's ODI skipper KL Rahul is all but set to be named skipper of a new IPL franchise.Full Article
The RPSG group-owned Lucknow franchise has signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.
It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13..