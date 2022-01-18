Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
Blinken will be in Kyiv on Tuesday to show U.S. support after last week's talks with Moscow failed to resolve disagreements over Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of increasing Russian threats.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tells Euronews that it's up to President Putin to choose "diplomacy as opposed to..