Bill de Blasio Says He Won’t Run for Governor After All
Published
Mr. de Blasio, the former New York City mayor, had signaled for months that he planned to run for governor, but he faced long odds in a crowded Democratic primary.Full Article
Published
Mr. de Blasio, the former New York City mayor, had signaled for months that he planned to run for governor, but he faced long odds in a crowded Democratic primary.Full Article
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he won’t run for governor of New York.
De Blasio had long been considered a possible challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul.