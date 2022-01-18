Indonesia's capital is set to be moved from Jakarta on Java to a different island deep within the jungle after parliament approved a new bill.Full Article
Indonesia names new capital to replace sinking Jakarta as parliament backs move
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Indonesia names new capital on different island to replace sinking Jakarta as parliament backs move
Indonesia's capital is set to be moved from Jakarta on Java to a different island deep within the jungle after parliament approved..
Sky News