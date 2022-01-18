Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' pick Laura Coates says she was told 'no' after asking to host

Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' pick Laura Coates says she was told 'no' after asking to host

USATODAY.com

Published

Prior to his death, Alex Trebek said CNN legal analyst Laura Coates could be a good replacement for him. She now says she was rejected from the job.

Full Article