Pandemic is 'nowhere near over', World Health Organization warns
Published
The pandemic is "nowhere near over" and new variants are likely to continue emerging after Omicron, the World Health Organization warned.Full Article
Published
The pandemic is "nowhere near over" and new variants are likely to continue emerging after Omicron, the World Health Organization warned.Full Article
The World Health Organization has expressed some serious concerns over the current status of the pandemic. According to the WHO..
GENEVA (AP) — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic..