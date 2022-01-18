Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee
The four subpoenaed "advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results," the committee said.
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some..
The panel wants to hear from lawyers who advanced Trump's false claims of election fraud.