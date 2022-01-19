Covid: WHO warns pandemic not over amid Europe case records
Published
France reports nearly half a million new daily cases, with records also broken in Italy and Denmark.Full Article
Published
France reports nearly half a million new daily cases, with records also broken in Italy and Denmark.Full Article
First Case of , Omicron Strain, Detected in the United States.
NPR News reports the first known
case of the Omicron..
Paris (AFP) Jan 7, 2022
The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Friday, with the..